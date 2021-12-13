Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PCTEL worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PCTEL by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in PCTEL by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in PCTEL by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Neumann bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

