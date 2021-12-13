Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $153,000 in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Exagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 1,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 90,982 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Exagen stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

