Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 106,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $182.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.