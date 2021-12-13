Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 13,617 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of GE stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

