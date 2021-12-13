Grin Trading Down 15.1% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.19 or 0.08030470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00313231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00907411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00073811 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00397369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00264359 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,484,100 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

