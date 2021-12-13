Guider Trading 22.3% Higher This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $11,013.33 and approximately $35.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.