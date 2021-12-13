Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.90

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 75705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.