GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.97 million and $3.37 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.30 or 0.07980882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.25 or 0.99752416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

