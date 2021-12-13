H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) PT Raised to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

HEOFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,648. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $167.74 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

