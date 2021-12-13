Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 407.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,721.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,727.22. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

