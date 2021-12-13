Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 433,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CVET stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

