Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.18 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

