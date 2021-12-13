Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.