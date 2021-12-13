Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.86 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

