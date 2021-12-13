Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,999 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.00 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

