Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 849 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average of $501.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.10.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

