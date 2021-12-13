Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

