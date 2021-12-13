HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $8.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

