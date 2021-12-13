HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $8.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.64.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
