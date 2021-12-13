HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,669 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $371,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

