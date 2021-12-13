Head to Head Analysis: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 6.17 $364.30 million $7.74 46.22 Absci $4.78 million 197.19 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $417.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.40%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 23.14% 8.36% Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

