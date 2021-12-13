Head-To-Head Contrast: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.87% 24.51% 5.70%

This table compares LiveOne and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 2.02 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.63 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $277.75 million 2.39 -$25.29 million $0.86 22.45

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than LiveOne.

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats LiveOne on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

