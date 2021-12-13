Head to Head Contrast: Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Dutch Bros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming $1.55 million 5.44 -$6.10 million ($6.98) -0.75 Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dutch Bros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming -427.69% -177.68% -89.90% Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

