Head to Head Contrast: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) vs. The Competition

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) is one of 904 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sonnet BioTherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -2,604.69% -395.71% Sonnet BioTherapeutics Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Competitors 5246 19311 41580 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.33%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -0.09 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million 0.22

Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics. Sonnet BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics competitors beat Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

