Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDVY stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 378,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Health Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Get Health Discovery alerts:

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.