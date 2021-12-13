Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HDVY stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 378,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Health Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
About Health Discovery
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.