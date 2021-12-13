HedgeTrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,955.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 20% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $245.23 million and approximately $45,955.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

