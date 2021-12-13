Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $24.87

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $24.10. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 2,589 shares.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

