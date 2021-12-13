Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

