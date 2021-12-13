Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 166,179 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,919.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.52 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.