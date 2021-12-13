Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,896 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.