Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,755.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

