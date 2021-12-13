Hertz Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $956,942.37 and approximately $15,390.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

