Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,974 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 402,039 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 152,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,938. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

