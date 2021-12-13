Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $207.23. 17,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.73 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

