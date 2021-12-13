Hexavest Inc. Sells 44,672 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,611 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 44,672 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $35.66. 91,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

