Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,449 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

