HEXO (HEXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HEXO opened at $0.95 on Monday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 195.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HEXO by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

