Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

HIBB stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.