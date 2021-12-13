Hormel Foods’ (HRL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

