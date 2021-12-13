HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $795.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $801.50.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HUBS opened at $723.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.77 and a 200 day moving average of $674.44. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

