Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.08. Humana reported earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Humana by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.42. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

