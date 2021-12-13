HUNT Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006712 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

