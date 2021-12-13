Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Canaccord Genuity

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG opened at GBX 151.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.94. The company has a market cap of £250.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.