Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.25

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.25 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.85 ($1.14), with a volume of 620856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYVE. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.39).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company has a market capitalization of £250.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.