Ian Peter Rapsey Sells 139,052 Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) Stock

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) Director Ian Peter Rapsey sold 139,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,589.60.

Shares of XLY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLY. ATB Capital raised Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

