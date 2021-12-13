ICHI Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and approximately $372,854.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00011628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.99 or 0.07984625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.02 or 1.00478096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,983,483 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

