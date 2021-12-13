IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $236.29 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

