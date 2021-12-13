IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.69. IMAX shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 6,182 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $215,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

