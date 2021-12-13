Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 98.4% in November

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACQR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,762. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

