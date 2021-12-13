Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ (INFI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.31 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

