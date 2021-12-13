Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inhibrx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

